Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 688.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.74 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

