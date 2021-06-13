Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after buying an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,738,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $340.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.