Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $299.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.53. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.39 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

