Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

