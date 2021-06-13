Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,617 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

