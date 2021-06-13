Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,445 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.