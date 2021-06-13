Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of AWK opened at $160.36 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

