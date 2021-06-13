Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN opened at $611.54 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.57 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

