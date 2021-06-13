Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,205.79 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $880.59 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

