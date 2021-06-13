Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 305.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.