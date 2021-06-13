Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $3.41 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

