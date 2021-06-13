Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VSS stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

