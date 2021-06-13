Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,717 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AZN stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.