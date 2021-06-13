Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $243.66 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $177.27 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.27.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

