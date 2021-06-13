Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 140,481 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

