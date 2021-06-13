Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 638.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at $6,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66. Prudential plc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

