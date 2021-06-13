Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,276 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,941 shares of company stock valued at $21,331,732 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

