Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 15,087 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of TopBuild worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

