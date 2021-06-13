Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 15,814 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.99 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

