Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 17,270 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

