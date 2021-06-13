Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 41,468 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,468 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.21 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

