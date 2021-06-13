Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,538,000. YCG LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $102.51 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96.

