Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 65,353 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,353 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 129.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

