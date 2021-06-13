Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 78,369 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Edison International stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

