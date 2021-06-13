Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,865 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 83.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,845,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $183.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.61. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.