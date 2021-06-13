Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,219,000 after buying an additional 366,371 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,559,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

