Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $156.76 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

