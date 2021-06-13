Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

