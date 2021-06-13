Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,465 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in A. O. Smith by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $668,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,154,676 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

