Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,431 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

