Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 12.8% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.7% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,290. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

