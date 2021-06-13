Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,180,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $470.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

