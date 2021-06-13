Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

