Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.44. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

