Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.42). Nevro reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.90.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $158.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37. Nevro has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

