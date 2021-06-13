Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$3.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post ($3.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($6.51). Novavax posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $30.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $48.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,969 shares of company stock worth $15,653,486 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $121,964,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.68. 2,552,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Novavax has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.27.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

