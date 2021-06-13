Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.17. Provident Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 14,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

