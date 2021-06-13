Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $1,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,351,265.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,193 shares of company stock valued at $18,250,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

