Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million.

Several research firms have commented on ASC. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 514,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,438. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.