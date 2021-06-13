Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.03 Million

Analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report $98.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.26 million. Aterian posted sales of $59.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $367.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aterian has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

