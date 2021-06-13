Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report sales of $66.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.20 million. Culp reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $286.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.76 million to $286.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $305.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CULP opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $210.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Culp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Culp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.