Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

NYSE ESRT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,291,000 after acquiring an additional 881,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after buying an additional 2,340,233 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after buying an additional 94,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 3,152,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

