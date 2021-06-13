Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.65. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

FTV stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,542. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

