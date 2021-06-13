Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 3,768,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,600. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,941 shares of company stock worth $1,304,580. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

