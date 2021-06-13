Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Lannett posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lannett by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lannett by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

