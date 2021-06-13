Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. MasTec reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,686 shares of company stock worth $2,229,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MasTec by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasTec by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MasTec by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.53.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

