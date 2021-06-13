Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.56. Newmont reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $70.31 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

