Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($72.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,892,163 shares of company stock valued at $474,333,810. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,236 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.96. 1,217,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,415. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of -0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

