Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PulteGroup by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 67,843 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,493. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

