Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 856,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,927. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

