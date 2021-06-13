Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 856,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,927. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.
